U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshi De La Torre, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine technician, takes vital signs at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 8157714 VIRIN: 231129-F-DN254-2019 Resolution: 5521x3673 Size: 2.57 MB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: A1C Joshi De La Torre [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.