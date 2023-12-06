Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: A1C Joshi De La Torre

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshi De La Torre, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine technician, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 8157713
    VIRIN: 231129-F-DN254-2011
    Resolution: 4101x2729
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Linebacker of the Week: A1C Joshi De La Torre [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing

