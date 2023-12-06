Linebacker of the Week: A1C Joshi De La Torre

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshi De La Torre, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine technician, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Nov. 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

