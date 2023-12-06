U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) render honors to the USS Arizona memorial during a pass-in-review, Dec. 7, 2023, in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8157505
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-RC341-1028
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor 82nd Commemoration [Image 3 of 3], by Lauren Padden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT