Pearl Harbor 82nd Commemoration

U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) render honors to the USS Arizona memorial during a pass-in-review, Dec. 7, 2023, in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)

Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US