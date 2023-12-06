Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor 82nd Commemoration [Image 2 of 3]

    Pearl Harbor 82nd Commemoration

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Lauren Padden 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron Hawaii Air National Guard, conduct a missing man formation over the USS Arizona Memorial during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7, 2023, in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 20:19
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
