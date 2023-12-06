F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron Hawaii Air National Guard, fly in formation during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7, 2023, in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8157503
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-RC341-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor 82nd Commemoration [Image 3 of 3], by Lauren Padden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
