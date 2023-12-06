Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association

    Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Maj. Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard's chief information officer talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard prior to the start of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of AFCEA monthly lunch on November 29, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 8157374
    VIRIN: 231129-D-MN117-1481
    Resolution: 4284x3300
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Information Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT