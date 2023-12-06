Maj. Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard's chief information officer talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard prior to the start of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of AFCEA monthly lunch on November 29, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 8157374 VIRIN: 231129-D-MN117-1481 Resolution: 4284x3300 Size: 7.5 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.