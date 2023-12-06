Information Technology Guard members strengthen team through professional association

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard's chief information officer talks...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard's chief information officer talks with Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard prior to the start of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of AFCEA monthly lunch on November 29, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

With the goal of building strength and collaborating with the Washington National Guard, the Pacific Northwest Chapter of AFCEA held its monthly lunch on Camp Murray, November 29, 2023, to discuss the role the Washington Army National Guard plays in cyber resiliency and domestic operations.



"I look at our cyber and information technology as a Rubik's Cube. When we let someone else come in and mix it all up, we need to be able to solve the puzzle," said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, commanding general, Washington Army National Guard. "You guys are how we solve the puzzle. You can come in and solve that cube and make things right again. We need more people like you working these problems."



AFCEA is a professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally by providing networking and educational opportunities worldwide. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology to meet the needs of those who serve in critical areas, which include defense, security, cyber and intelligence.



As a member-based, nonprofit 501(c)6 organization, AFCEA has a long history of encouraging innovation and advancing technology to ensure preparedness and security. It officially formed in 1946, but has organizational roots tracing back to the Civil War.



During the meeting, Major Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard's chief information officer, provided AFCEA members with an insightful overview of the Guard's information technology and cybersecurity capabilities. Puri highlighted the Guard's unique advantage of stronger partnerships with industry experts, particularly within tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon.



“These collaborative relationships have significantly enhanced the Guard's technological expertise and positioned it as one of the leading forces in cybersecurity preparedness in Washington state,” said Puri.



Department of Defense enterprise network connectivity emerged as a central theme of discussion, with attendees delving into how it bridges the capabilities gap and the realities of weekend warriors, ultimately enhancing command and control and improving readiness.