United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Greets Boston City Councilor for 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation

BOSTON - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) speaks to Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson at Boston City Council proclamation on 6 Dec. 2023; the Boston City Council declared Dec. 6th as "Army and Navy Day" in the city of Boston. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin M. Lindow)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 Location: BOSTON, MN, US