BOSTON - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) speaks to Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson at Boston City Council proclamation on 6 Dec. 2023; the Boston City Council declared Dec. 6th as "Army and Navy Day" in the city of Boston. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin M. Lindow)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8157110
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-DO499-3727
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BOSTON, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Greets Boston City Councilor for 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Kevin Lindow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
