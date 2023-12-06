Boston City Councilor Addresses Boston City Council in honor of 'Army and Navy Day' Procilmation

BOSTON - Boston District 7 City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson addresses the Boston City Council along with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and U.S. Navy Capt. Henry Roenke, Commander of United States Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island in honor of the Dec. 6 proclamation of "Army and Navy Day" in the city of Boston. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin M. Lindow)

