BOSTON - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) addresses the Boston City Council in honor of the 'Army and Navy Day' proclamation on 6 Dec. 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin M. Lindow)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8157092
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-DO499-7780
|Resolution:
|6038x4059
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Addresses the Boston City Council for the 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Kevin Lindow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
