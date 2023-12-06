Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Addresses the Boston City Council for the 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation [Image 5 of 7]

    United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Addresses the Boston City Council for the 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kevin Lindow 

    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    BOSTON - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) addresses the Boston City Council in honor of the 'Army and Navy Day' proclamation on 6 Dec. 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin M. Lindow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8157092
    VIRIN: 231206-A-DO499-7780
    Resolution: 6038x4059
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Special Operations Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga Addresses the Boston City Council for the 'Army and Navy Day' Proclimation [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Kevin Lindow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

