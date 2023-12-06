106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms

U.S. Air Force services Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing, showcase their new chef's black uniforms at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York National Guard, Dec. 3, 2023. The 106th services Airmen debuted their new uniforms during the November drill to enhance functionality and professional appearance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Donaldson)

