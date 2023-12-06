Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms [Image 6 of 6]

    106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Donaldson 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force services Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing, showcase their new chef's black uniforms at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York National Guard, Dec. 3, 2023. The 106th services Airmen debuted their new uniforms during the November drill to enhance functionality and professional appearance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Donaldson)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 8157091
    VIRIN: 231203-Z-FC733-1131
    Resolution: 6381x4558
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms

    ANG
    U.S. Air Force
    106th Rescue Wing
    NYNG
    New Black Chef Coat

