106th Rescue Wing Services Chefs Unveil Latest Culinary Uniforms

Something is astir at the dining facility of the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard and it isn’t on the menu.



Airmen in the 106th Mission Support Group of the 106th Force Support Squadron, Services Flight, are some of the first members to get a taste of the latest in Air Force culinary attire - black chef coats. The new coat is part of the services uniform, which includes the coyote brown t-shirt, the operational camouflage pattern (OCP) pants, and coyote brown boots.



The introduction of the new chef black coats aims to provide services Airmen with a uniform that is more functional, flexible, and cost-effective, while meeting mission requirements, according to the uniform wear guidance. The coats allow for hook and loop attachments for patches and nametape, while the old uniform required the same items to be embroidered.



“They also integrate seamlessly with our OCP uniforms, ensuring practicality and a professional look during our kitchen duties,” said Tech. Sgt. Pierre Best, the wing Dining Facility manager, of the apparel. The new short-sleeved coat is lighter than the old whites, shows less food staining, looks more professional and gives more freedom of movement for work, Best added. “They help us perform our wide range of duties more effectively.”



Beyond their roles in the kitchen, the Airmen of the Services Flight are involved in numerous tasks, to include; deployment readiness readiness; search and recovery; mortuary affairs; oversee the Base Honor Guard program; run the fitness program; provide personal trainers for fitness assistance; manage Morale, Welfare, and Recreation activities; and offer laundry services in deployed environments.



“We’re constantly on the move…That’s why these new chef coats, offering both comfort and functionality, are so valuable to our team. They help us perform our wide range of duties more effectively,” said Best, and “equip our Airmen with gear they are proud to wear.”



Airman 1st Class Alma Alavez Virgill, a services chef, also praised the new design.



“I love the new chef coats, the color, style, and comfort are fantastic. They complement our OCPs perfectly, enhancing the team’s spirit at the 106th,” Alavez Virgill said.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

