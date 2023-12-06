Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Medic Competition CBRN Ruck March [Image 20 of 24]

    European Best Medic Competition CBRN Ruck March

    BY, GERMANY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army and multinational Soldiers conduct a CBRN ruck march during the last day of the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 7, 2023. The EMBC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical tasks to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 11:42
    Photo ID: 8156396
    VIRIN: 231207-A-DT978-1151
    Resolution: 7284x4856
    Size: 16.83 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Medic Competition CBRN Ruck March [Image 24 of 24], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDIC
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EBMC
    7thAC

