U.S. Army and multinational Soldiers complete the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 7, 2023. The EMBC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical tasks to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

