European Best Medic Competition CBRN Ruck March

U.S. Army and multinational Soldiers conduct a CBRN ruck march during the last day of the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 7, 2023. The EMBC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical tasks to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

