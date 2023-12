U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct air assault operation with U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron from Aviano Air base, at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

