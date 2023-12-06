U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts a radio check before landing U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron from Aviano Air base, during air assault operation at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 07:41 Photo ID: 8156001 VIRIN: 231205-A-JM436-1016 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.11 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIR ASSAULT OPERATION [Image 13 of 13], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.