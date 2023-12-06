Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIR ASSAULT OPERATION [Image 1 of 13]

    AIR ASSAULT OPERATION

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts a radio check before landing U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron from Aviano Air base, during air assault operation at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023.  (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 07:41
    Photo ID: 8156001
    VIRIN: 231205-A-JM436-1016
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, AIR ASSAULT OPERATION [Image 13 of 13], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

