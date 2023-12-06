A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron from Aviano Air base, landing at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023, during air assault operation. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 07:41
|Photo ID:
|8156004
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-JM436-1055
|Resolution:
|6035x4023
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIR ASSAULT OPERATION [Image 13 of 13], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
