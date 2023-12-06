Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC [Image 3 of 4]

    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Volunteers hold up signs during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The message on the signs were geared to spread mental health awareness and positivity to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 8155938
    VIRIN: 231204-F-RT830-1020
    Resolution: 5714x3421
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC
    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC
    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC
    You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Mental Health
    You Matter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT