You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Maze, 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the intel servers administration, holds up a sign during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The main objective of the campaign was to spread positivity and mental health awareness for Kaiserslautern Military Community members during peak hours of seasonal depression. Volunteers held signs with encouraging sayings for members to read as they drove onto Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

