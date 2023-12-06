You Matter: mental health campaign shares positivity with KMC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lee Weathersby, 786th Force Support Squadron awards and recognition technician, holds up a sign during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The campaign was designed to encourage and bring morale to the Kaiserslautern Military Community during times when seasonal depression is most common. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

