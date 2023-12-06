Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-153 Personnel Air Drop [Image 5 of 7]

    VMGR-153 Personnel Air Drop

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing executes a tactical personnel air drop of U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 conducted combat assault transport and air delivery in support of Alaska Marines’ Toys for Tots mission which enhanced combat readiness and supported community relations in remote Alaskan villages. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-153 Personnel Air Drop [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    toys for tots
    1st MAW
    MAG-24
    VMGR-153

