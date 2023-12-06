VMGR-153 Personnel Air Drop

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing executes a tactical personnel air drop of U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 conducted combat assault transport and air delivery in support of Alaska Marines’ Toys for Tots mission which enhanced combat readiness and supported community relations in remote Alaskan villages. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz)

