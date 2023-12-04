Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231206-N-NO246-1009 WASHINGTON (December 06, 2023) Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford, from Coatesville, Pa., receives a handshake from Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nevada, during a reenlistment ceremony. Reenlisting U.S. Navy Band members agreed to uphold Naval traditions and values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

