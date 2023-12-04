Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:21 Photo ID: 8154484 VIRIN: 231206-N-DD694-1008 Resolution: 5878x3911 Size: 9.65 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.