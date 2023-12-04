Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231206-N-NO246-1008 WASHINGTON (December 06, 2023) Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nevada, conducts a reenlistment ceremony for members of the U.S. Navy Band. Reenlisting members of the band agreed to uphold Naval traditions and values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 8154484
    VIRIN: 231206-N-DD694-1008
    Resolution: 5878x3911
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Reenlistment
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT