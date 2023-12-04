231206-N-NO246-1012 WASHINGTON (December 06, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Hagee, from Cincinnati, Ohio, receives a handshake from Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nevada, during a reenlistment ceremony. Reenlisting members of the U.S. Navy Band agreed to uphold Naval traditions and values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8154485
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-DD694-1012
|Resolution:
|4273x2843
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a reenlistment ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT