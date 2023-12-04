231130-N-NS135-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christian Bhagan, left, from Walton Forts, Oklahoma, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), demonstrates how to strike with a baton, Nov. 30, 2023. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 08:30 Photo ID: 8153831 VIRIN: 231130-N-NS135-1087 Resolution: 6611x4407 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Reaction Force Bravo Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.