    Security Reaction Force Bravo Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Security Reaction Force Bravo Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.30.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231130-N-NS135-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Zachariah Pugh, middle, from Beaumont, Texas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practices using a baton during security reaction force bravo (SRF-B) training, Nov. 30, 2023. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 08:30
    VIRIN: 231130-N-NS135-1009
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

