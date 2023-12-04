231130-N-NS135-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Zachariah Pugh, middle, from Beaumont, Texas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practices using a baton during security reaction force bravo (SRF-B) training, Nov. 30, 2023. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 08:30 Photo ID: 8153829 VIRIN: 231130-N-NS135-1009 Resolution: 6584x4389 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Reaction Force Bravo Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.