231130-N-NS135-1070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), participate in security reaction force bravo (SRF-B) training, Nov. 30, 2023. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 08:30 Photo ID: 8153830 VIRIN: 231130-N-NS135-1079 Resolution: 6475x4317 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Reaction Force Bravo Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.