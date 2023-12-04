Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day [Image 8 of 8]

    NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Service members assigned to the Polish Military Contingent conduct a Poland National Independence Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. NATO partners from the U.S., Türkiye, and Spain who are stationed at Incirlik AB gathered in celebration of Poland's 105th anniversary of its independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

