Service members assigned to the Polish Military Contingent conduct a Poland National Independence Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. NATO partners from the U.S., Türkiye, and Spain who are stationed at Incirlik AB gathered in celebration of Poland's 105th anniversary of its independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identification tags)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:11
|Photo ID:
|8153602
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-YW474-1040
|Resolution:
|6880x4592
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT