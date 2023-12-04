NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day

Service members assigned to the Polish Military Contingent conduct a Poland National Independence Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. NATO partners from the U.S., Türkiye, and Spain who are stationed at Incirlik AB gathered in celebration of Poland's 105th anniversary of its independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identification tags)

