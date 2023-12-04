NATO partners from Poland, U.S., Türkiye, and Spain conduct a Polish National Independence Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. This year marked Poland's 105th anniversary of its independence under the leadership of military hero Józef Piłsudski. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identification tags)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:11
|Photo ID:
|8153597
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-YW474-1031
|Resolution:
|6804x3827
|Size:
|12.05 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT