NATO partners at Incirlik AB celebrate Poland’s National Independence Day

NATO partners from Poland, U.S., Türkiye, and Spain conduct a Polish National Independence Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. This year marked Poland's 105th anniversary of its independence under the leadership of military hero Józef Piłsudski. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identification tags)

