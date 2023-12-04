Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Divers Complete Wreck Removal Operation in Micronesia During Pacific Partnership 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Divers Complete Wreck Removal Operation in Micronesia During Pacific Partnership 2024

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    10.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), left, sits in-port Weno Harbor, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with a crane barge during salvage operations as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and a commercial salvage team as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. Renowned as the United States Navy Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 02:00
    Location: FM
