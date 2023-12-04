U.S. Navy Divers Complete Wreck Removal Operation in Micronesia During Pacific Partnership 2024

The safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), left, sits in-port Weno Harbor, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with a crane barge during salvage operations as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and a commercial salvage team as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. Renowned as the United States Navy Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis.

