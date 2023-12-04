Overhead view of the sunken cargo ship Micro Dawn in Weno Harbor, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia. CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and a commercial salvage team as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. Renowned as the United States Navy Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis.

Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 Location: FM U.S. Divers Navy Complete Wreck Removal Operation in Micronesia During Pacific Partnership 2024 [Image 6 of 6]