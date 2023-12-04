U.S. Sailors assigned to CTG 73.6, the crew of the safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), and commercial salvage consultants pose with the final piece of the sunken cargo ship Micro Dawn after completing salvaging operations in Weno Harbor, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and a commercial salvage team as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. Renowned as the United States Navy Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 02:00 Photo ID: 8153497 VIRIN: 231206-N-YL073-1003 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 818.68 KB Location: FM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Divers Complete Wreck Removal Operation in Micronesia During Pacific Partnership 2024 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.