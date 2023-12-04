The Libby Fast Observation Point is at an elevation of 10,847 feet and is the highest point on the Snowy Range Scenic Byway. The observation deck provides views of surrounding mountain ranges, like Colorado’s Front Range and Rocky Mountain National Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8153045
|VIRIN:
|230618-F-SE585-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|CENTENNIAL, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway
