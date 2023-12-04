A 1944 Union Pacific Railroad caboose is available to tour at the Nici Self Museum in Centennial, Wyoming. The caboose never ran on the track from Laramie to Centennial, but represents one that would have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 8153043 VIRIN: 230618-F-SE585-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.37 MB Location: CENTENNIAL, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.