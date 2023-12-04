A 1944 Union Pacific Railroad caboose is available to tour at the Nici Self Museum in Centennial, Wyoming. The caboose never ran on the track from Laramie to Centennial, but represents one that would have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 16:53
Location:
|CENTENNIAL, WY, US
Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway
