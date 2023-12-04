Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway [Image 3 of 4]

    Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway

    CENTENNIAL, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Lake Marie is a sister lake to Mirror Lake and both are glacier-fed. Lake Marie Trail is a short-paved trail that connects Mirror Lake and picnic and fishing sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 8153044
    VIRIN: 230618-F-SE585-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 948.32 KB
    Location: CENTENNIAL, WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    travel
    morale and wellfare
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

