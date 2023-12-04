Lake Marie is a sister lake to Mirror Lake and both are glacier-fed. Lake Marie Trail is a short-paved trail that connects Mirror Lake and picnic and fishing sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8153044
|VIRIN:
|230618-F-SE585-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|948.32 KB
|Location:
|CENTENNIAL, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming Wanderers; Snowy Range Scenic Byway
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT