    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan Arenas 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) are filmed by local media while distributing food for Father Joe’s Villages food pantry distribution during a volunteer event as a part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in San Diego, Nov. 14, 2023. National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual program that brings people together to raise awareness for the problems of hunger and homelessness through educational, service, fundraising and advocacy events. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan Arenas)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Guadalupe Barragan Arenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

