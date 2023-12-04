Seaman Shermeka Slinger, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), distributes food for Father Joe’s Villages food pantry distribution during a volunteer event as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in San Diego, Nov. 14, 2023. National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual program that brings people together to raise awareness for the problems of hunger and homelessness through educational, service, fundraising and advocacy events. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan Arenas)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8152760
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-RF008-1064
|Resolution:
|4655x3098
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Guadalupe Barragan Arenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
