USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) separate food at Father Joe’s Villages food pantry distribution during a volunteer event as a part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in San Diego, Nov. 14, 2023. National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual program that brings people together to raise awareness for the problems of hunger and homelessness through educational, service, fundraising and advocacy events. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan Arenas)

