A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron departs Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). OCD is intended to deliver humanitarian aid, with no religious affiliation involved in the operation. The terminology ‘Christmas Drop’ is used due to its historical context. Specifically, the opportunity developed from U.S. Air Force activities in December 1952, when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw and was inspired to drop bundles of supplies to islanders on Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. This was accomplished during the Christmas season and the operation continues during this season today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8151393 VIRIN: 231204-F-RU502-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.87 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Early Bird Ops [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.