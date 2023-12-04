Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Early Bird Ops [Image 1 of 5]

    Early Bird Ops

    GUAM

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron departs Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). OCD is intended to deliver humanitarian aid, with no religious affiliation involved in the operation. The terminology ‘Christmas Drop’ is used due to its historical context. Specifically, the opportunity developed from U.S. Air Force activities in December 1952, when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw and was inspired to drop bundles of supplies to islanders on Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. This was accomplished during the Christmas season and the operation continues during this season today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    This work, Early Bird Ops [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    Allies & Partners
    OCD23

