Early Bird Ops

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Shinya Takasaka, Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) Japan lead, poses for a photo in front of a JASDF C-130H Hercules at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2023. OCD continues to be an important annual tradition meant to deliver valuable humanitarian assistance. Interoperability, training, and teamwork with partner nations allows us to ensure we collectively remain ready for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)
