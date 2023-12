U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephen Knego, right, a company commander with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, presents a plaque to Philippine Air Force Maj. Helson Patayan, deputy group commander, 582nd Aircraft Control and Warning Group, at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2023. The servicemembers worked together during KAMANDAG 7. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multilateral readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 18:07 Photo ID: 8150898 VIRIN: 231118-M-JQ356-1055 Resolution: 5726x3579 Size: 9.84 MB Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KAMANDAG 7| 3d MLR and PAF Basketball Game [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.