    KAMANDAG 7| 3d MLR and PAF Basketball Game [Image 5 of 10]

    KAMANDAG 7| 3d MLR and PAF Basketball Game

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Wagner, a mortarman with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Airmen with 582nd Aircraft Control and Warning Group play in a pick-up basketball game at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2023. The servicemembers hosted the game following the conclusion of KAMANDAG 7. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multilateral readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. Wagner is a native of Troy, Mo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    sports
    PMC
    3d MARDIV
    Partners and Allies
    3d MLR
    KD7

