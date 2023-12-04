KAMANDAG 7| 3d MLR and PAF Basketball Game

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and 3d Medical Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group and Philippine Airmen with 582nd Aircraft Control and Warning Group play in a pick-up basketball game at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2023. The servicemembers hosted the game following the conclusion of KAMANDAG 7. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multilateral readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

