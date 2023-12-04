The Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, along with Tech. Sgt. Mike Ashton, a commander support staff Airman with the 124th Fighter Wing, present a Patriot Award to Paul Arnell, president of Cascadia of Nampa, during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2023, at Cascadia of Nampa, Nampa, Idaho. The award is presented to nominated employers for their support of a Guardsman and their service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8150692
|VIRIN:
|231204-Z-IM874-1039
|Resolution:
|5183x3455
|Size:
|13.15 MB
|Location:
|NAMPA, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Patriotic Award - Cascadia Health Nampa Idaho [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
