ESGR Patriotic Award - Cascadia Health Nampa Idaho

The Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, along with Tech. Sgt. Mike Ashton, a commander support staff Airman with the 124th Fighter Wing, present Patriot Awards to Paul Arnell, president of Cascadia of Nampa, and Chase Gunderson, executive director of Cascadia of Nampa during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2023, at Cascadia of Nampa, Nampa, Idaho. The award is presented to nominated employers for their support of a Guardsman and their service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

