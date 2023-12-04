ESGR Patriotic Award - Cascadia Health Nampa Idaho

From left to right, Chase Gunderson, executive director of Cascadia of Nampa, Tech. Sgt. Mike Ashton, a commander support staff Airman with the 124th Fighter Wing, and Paul Arnell, president of Cascadia of Nampa, pose for a photo after an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award ceremony Dec. 4, 2023, at Cascadia of Nampa, Nampa, Idaho. Ashton nominated the two for their support of him during the past six years of his service in the Idaho Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Location: NAMPA, ID, US